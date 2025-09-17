Cam'ron doesn't play about his co-workers.

Cam and Mase invited boxer Adrien Broner to discuss the Canelo Álvarez and Terence “Bud” Crawford fight over the weekend on their It Is What It Is podcast. However, when the hosts were pivoting to speak about the week two games in the NFL, the boxer made rude comments towards the podcast co-hosts, Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson and NFL analyst Arabia Tillery.

Broner first began to flirt with Tillery, “If that’s Arabia, I, Saudi,” he said.

The four-time world champion then moved on to harass Stat Baby, remarking, “I did not know you looked that good in person,” he said.

Stat Baby looked offended by the back-handed compliment, responding, “Thank you?” 'cause why does everybody tell me that? I don't know how to take that.”

The boxer then asked about how much she weighed, to which she responded: “I'm the weight I'm supposed to be–but the welterweight division.”

After the comments made by the boxer, Cam grabbed an envelope of cash and told Broner: “Alright, hey, we're gonna have to ask you to go, my n—-.”

Broner took the hint and told the rapper that he would not bother the women on the podcast again but Cam refused and stood by his initial request of the boxer.

“I asked you the first time. I don't have no problems with you, but I'mma pay you for your time. But you can't violate, bro. I told you that,” Cam told Broner.

Cam continued while separating the cash to hand to Broner: “If you want to wait for us outside, you could. But I'm not going to sit and not value your time neither.”

Broner didn't oblige to leaving the set and said to Cam: “That's why I love you, Cam. You're a good n—-, man.”

At the time of this writing, Cam, Stat Baby, Arabia, nor Broner have made a statement following the incident. Take a look below at the interview below: