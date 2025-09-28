This celebrity designer wants to make sure Cardi B and Ciara have her viral piece.

WAGS (wives and girlfriends of sports stars) love to stand out on game day to support their man, and this celebrity designer wants to do the same for musicians. Cardi B is currently dating and expecting a child with New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs. As for Ciara, she shares three children (she also has an eldest son with her ex-fiancé rapper Future) and is married to New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson.

Last week, Kash Doll went viral for her custom Philadelphia Eagles corset to rep her boyfriend, Za'Darius Smith. The Eagles played against the Los Angeles Rams, where they won 33-26.

Kash Doll and her game day look 😍😍😍 I LOVE IT @kashdoll pic.twitter.com/Qo2UNejdjG — Bodega Baddie (@SunnyBanks_) September 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

The designer's name is Mercedes, and she spoke to TMZ Sports that following Kash Doll's look, her DMs have been flooded. Now, she is putting a call out to two other women she would love to be commissioned by in the future.

“I think Cardi B would look great in one,” Mercedes said. “And Ciara. Call me!”

Mercedes told the publication that the corsets usually take at least three days, but Kash Doll, who collaborated with the designer on the corset, shared that she was able to get it done within 24 hours.

Cardi has yet to attend a Patriots game but when she does, she has someone to call!

Cardi B teases attending Patriots games

Cardi shared that because she was doing nonstop promotions for her sophomore project, Am I The Drmama? she has yet to attend at game at Gillette Stadium.

“Not yet because I've been preparing for my album,” she said when asked if she's seen Diggs play during her interview with TODAY With Jenna & Friends. However, the “Up” rapper plans on “going to every single game” after “this whole album thing.”

Cardi's project out now and to help celebrate, the Patriots star brought her a truck load of roses to the listening party in NYC.

Two days before her album release she confirmed that she is expecting her fourth baby overall and her first with the NFL star. Cardi shares three children with her ex-husband Offset.

“I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” she revealed to Gayle King on CBS Mornings on Wednesday (Sept. 17). “I'm excited. I'm happy. I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong, I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby.

“Me and my man are very supportive of each other. We're like in the same space in our careers,” she continued.