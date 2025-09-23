Cardi B rarely holds back, and this weekend proved no different. The Bronx superstar leaned into humor while playfully pressing Stefon Diggs, her new flame and New England Patriots wide receiver, to put a ring on it. “That sh*t tastes good,” Cardi said in a clip that immediately went viral as she bragged about her cooking skills, before adding with a grin, “My man needs to marry me today,” Hot97 reports.

The moment added another layer to a relationship that has quickly become one of the most talked-about stories in sports and entertainment. Cardi has been in the middle of a turbulent divorce from Offset, which she recently told The Breakfast Club has been “not peaceful at all.” The breakup drama turned up another notch when she was asked about Offset’s single Move On, which included sharp lines about her not cooking or following rules. Cardi brushed it aside, saying, “I laughed. Whatever. People see it, people see what’s up.”

From roses to real talk

Her new relationship with Diggs is more than casual flirting. The pair have been spotted together in public throughout the year, and Diggs went big to celebrate Cardi’s album release last week by sending a truckload of roses to Manhattan. The grand gesture tied in with Am I the Drama?, Cardi’s first album in seven years, which has already drawn strong praise for its energy and boldness. Cardi responded to fans in an emotional video, sharing how much their support meant after such an intense creative process.

Their romance took an even bigger turn when Cardi announced she was expecting a baby with Diggs, her fourth child. That news came while Diggs continued to face questions about his own personal life, including his nine-year-old child and a paternity suit filed in 2024 by model Aileen Lopera. Still, the focus remains on Cardi’s declaration, which blended humor with a sharp truth: she wants Diggs to see her as more than just a girlfriend.

For now, their story has the internet buzzing. Between her public clapbacks, his big romantic moves, and the looming question of whether marriage is really on the table, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have become one of the NFL season’s most unexpected but magnetic side plots.