With Super Bowl 60 coming up, some fans are wondering if Stefon Diggs will propose to Cardi B if the New England Patriots win the game.

During the Super Bowl 60 Media Day, Diggs was asked if Cardi could expect a “ring” if the Patriots win one on Feb. 8. He laughed before responding, “It's on the agenda, maybe. Right? I've gotta get mine first, though.”

This reporter asked Stefon Diggs if he was going to pop the question with Cardi B 😅💍 pic.twitter.com/2MNbtpkcFX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2026

So, Cardi may have to wait until after Super Bowl 60 for Diggs to pop the question. It may be dependent on whether or not the Patriots win the Super Bowl.

How long have Stefon Diggs and Cardi B been dating?

Article Continues Below

Diggs and Cardi have been together for a long time, but they only confirmed their relationship and went public in June 2025. Cardi announced she was pregnant with their first child together. In November, she gave birth to their son.

This happened just months before Cardi begins her Little Miss Drama Tour. The Little Miss Drama Tour — her second headlining venture — will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. The Little Miss Drama Tour is in support of her second studio album, Am I the Drama?

Previously, Cardi had three children with fellow rapper Offset. She filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024, but she announced she was pregnant with their third child the following day. Cardi gave birth to their third child in September 2024. Outside of his relationship with Cardi, Diggs has two daughters. The first was born in 2016.

The Patriots could cap off their first season with Diggs. He returned to form in 2025 after having his 2024 season cut short with a torn ACL injury. Diggs caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns in 2025. This was his first time eclipsing 1,000 yards since the 2023 season.