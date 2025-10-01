Carson Beck finally opened up about his breakup with Hanna Cavinder, reflecting on a year that tested him far beyond the football field, ESPN reports.

The Miami Hurricanes quarterback transferred from Georgia to Miami in January 2025, announcing his decision with a viral clip alongside Cavinder, where the couple proudly threw up the “U” sign. At the time, the move looked like a fresh start, both personally and professionally. Instead, Beck’s season quickly became one of the most challenging stretches of his life.

For those who dismissed or doubted that Carson Beck's girlfriend Hanna Cavinder didn't play a big role in his transfer decision. From her Instagram… pic.twitter.com/Vc4TvhSR5K — Matt Stewart (@MattStewartTV) January 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

His time in Georgia ended with a UCL tear that required months of rehab. By spring, he was limited to just 20 throws a session, slowly rebuilding strength and range until his arm finally felt right again. During that stretch, the spotlight never dimmed. Whether it was his $300,000 Lamborghini, NIL earnings, or public relationship with Cavinder, Beck became a constant talking point.

A breakup under the microscope

In April, Cavinder made headlines when she explained her side of the breakup during an interview, dismissing speculation of cheating and instead pointing to Beck’s personality as the reason for their split. Around the same time, the quarterback dealt with another off-field blow when both his Lamborghini and a Mercedes were stolen from the Miami home he once shared with Cavinder. Neither vehicle was recovered.

Beck admitted the fallout took its toll. “You make mistakes as a person, but it sucks that you have to go through something like that with someone that you care about, and now it’s all over the Internet,” he said. “Half of what you see in the media is true. Half of what you see is not true. The people that know the truth know the truth. But it’s been difficult.”

Despite the pain, Beck says the experience has reshaped him. The quarterback shared that he used the chaos to do serious self-reflection. “I’ve been able to connect to myself more, and find who I am, and really do some soul searching,” Beck explained. “It’s hard to say that I’m thankful for it all, but I am because I wouldn’t be the person that I am today without all of these things that have happened.”

Now healthy and set to lead Miami this fall, Carson Beck appears determined to turn a year of setbacks into the foundation for his comeback.