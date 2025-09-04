Jayson Tatum sat down once again with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on All the Smoke, and this time the conversation turned to hip-hop. Barnes wasted no time, asking the Celtics star to give his “starting five in the rap game,” per Complex Tatum didn’t hesitate.

“Hov is the greatest” Jayson Tatum’s Top 5 Rappers Of All Time: 1. JAY-Z

2. Drake

3. Lil Wayne

4. Biggie

5. Nelly Valid? pic.twitter.com/omAXkLU6L6 — 💎🍾 (@TheRocSupremacy) September 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Hov is the greatest, he’s the goat. I got Drake at No. 2. Drake my favorite, but Hov is the greatest,” he said. Lil Wayne landed in the third spot, a pick that drew instant approval from Barnes, who called Wayne his own “GOAT.” From there, Tatum named The Notorious B.I.G. at four before surprising everyone with his fifth and final choice, Nelly.

“You got to,” Jackson replied, while Tatum quickly backed his pick with a reminder that Country Grammar went diamond.

The Nelly factor

It’s easy to see why Jay-Z, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Biggie all made the cut. Each has shaped the culture with albums that remain staples of rap’s golden moments. Nelly, though, stands out. While undeniably talented, his career often leaned more toward pop-rap than gritty lyricism. Compared to The Blueprint, Ready to Die, or Tha Carter, his catalog doesn’t sit in the same class. Still, Tatum’s loyalty to a fellow St. Louis native makes the choice understandable.

Nelly isn’t just hometown pride either. He’s a regular courtside at Celtics games and has built a genuine connection with Tatum over the years. That bond gives context to why the young star gave him a spot over names that most hip-hop purists might expect.

Interestingly, Tatum’s list also reveals a generational mindset. Younger NBA players often put rappers like NBA YoungBoy or Playboi Carti in their personal rankings, reflecting the sounds dominating today’s playlists. Instead, Tatum leaned toward legends who cemented their status long before he reached the league.

Whether he would have gone with Tupac over Biggie if he had west coast roots is another debate altogether. But for now, Tatum’s list shows both his respect for the culture and his own local pride. Now it’s just on him to get healthy, because fans are eager to see him back on the court leading Boston.