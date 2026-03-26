In the wake of the controversy surrounding the incident involving Chappell Roan's security guard and the daughter of football icon Jorginho, Pascal Duvier has issued a statement, breaking his silence.

Duvier posted a statement on Instagram, stating his regret over the matter. He took “full responsibility” for the incident, and revealed that he wasn't part of Roan's “personal security team.”

“I do not normally address online rumors, but the accusations currently circulating are false and constitute defamation,” Duvier began. “I take full responsibility for the interactions on March 21st. I was at the hotel on behalf of another individual, and I was not part of the personal security team of Chappell Roan. The actions I took were not on behalf of Chappell Roan, her personal security team, her management, or any other individuals.

“I made a judgment call based on information we obtained from the hotel, events I had witnessed in the days prior and the heightened overall security risk of our location. My sole interaction with the mother was calm and with good intentions, and the outcome of the encounter is regretful,” Duvier continued.

What happened between the security guard, Chappell Roan, and Jorginho's daughter?

Article Continues Below

The incident was revealed by Jorginho, who posted a lengthy message on his Instagram Stories. He alleged that Roan and her security guard made his 11-year-old daughter cry.

His wife and daughter were staying at the same hotel as Roan in São Paulo before Lollapalooza Brazil. During breakfast, his daughter thought she saw Roan.

However, after walking past Roan's table, the young girl was approached by a security guard. He threatened to “file a complaint against them with the hotel,” making Jorginho's daughter burst into tears.

Jorginho doubled down on his criticism of Roan. He said, “It's sad to see this kind of treatment coming from those who should understand the importance of fans.”

Roan responded to the allegations. She claimed that “no one bothered me,” and that she never sent the security guard after the girl. Roan even apologized to the mother and daughter, saying, “You did not deserve that.”