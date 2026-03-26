Michael Jordan still sounds larger than life whenever former athletes talk about seeing him up close. That happened again when Shannon Sharpe and Tracy McGrady sat down together on Club Shay Shay and tried to explain what made Jordan feel different from everyone else.

Sharpe did not talk about stats or championships first. He went straight to presence. He said Jordan did not even seem real the first time he saw him, describing the moment like he was watching someone float into view. McGrady backed that up right away and said people do not fully understand how real aura can be until they experience it firsthand.

For both men, Jordan’s impact had little to do with a handshake or quick meeting. It came from the feeling he created the second he entered a room. McGrady said Jordan looked like he was glowing when he walked out of the locker room. Sharpe doubled down and said that feeling never left, even after seeing plenty of famous people over the years.

Shannon Sharpe and Tracy McGrady on Michael Jordan’s Aura: … https://t.co/6rp9hMWqBd pic.twitter.com/R3u8IXwEV9 — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 26, 2026

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Why Jordan Still Feels Untouchable

That is what makes this conversation stand out. Sharpe and McGrady were not selling nostalgia. They were trying to describe a presence that words barely seem to cover. McGrady, especially, does not come off like someone reaching for dramatic effect. He spoke like a man remembering something he still cannot quite explain.

Jordan has collected plenty of nicknames, but stories like this show why one of them carried such force. When people call him the Black Cat, they are not just talking about skill. They are talking about something colder, sharper, and harder to define. If Sharpe and McGrady are right, Jordan did not just walk into rooms. He owned them.