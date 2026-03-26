A lighthearted moment turned reflective when Ayesha Curry revisited one of her past comments about Stephen Curry, calling it out in real time. Speaking on the IMO podcast with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson, Ayesha addressed a narrative that has followed their relationship for years, per YardBarker.

Early narratives around their relationship often centered on Ayesha’s past comments about not wanting to date athletes. Back in 2016, she admitted she held certain stereotypes, even recalling that she once wrote she would avoid athletes because they seemed arrogant. At the time, those words painted a simple picture. Now, she wants to correct it.

Clearing Up the Past

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On the podcast, Ayesha addressed the long-standing misconception that Steph was never her “type.” She made it clear that timing and personal boundaries shaped her mindset more than preference. “I was 14 years old,” she explained, noting she was not even allowed to talk to boys back then. She added that she always found him attractive, pushing back on the narrative that she overlooked him.

When Robinson brought up her old “no athletes” stance, Ayesha did not dodge it. She called the comment “very disrespectful” and “very rude,” acknowledging that she once viewed athletes through a narrow lens. Steph, sitting beside her, laughed as she owned the moment.

She also revealed a deeper layer behind her thinking at the time. Rather than believing Steph did not fit her standards, she actually doubted she fit his. She described him as “Mr. Cool” and admitted she underestimated herself, assuming he only saw her as a friend.

That shift in perspective reframes their story. What once sounded like rejection now reads as insecurity, growth, and ultimately, clarity.