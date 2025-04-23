Game 2 between the Lakers and Timberwolves was supposed to be about evening the series. Instead, it sparked a debate that has now taken over headlines. Late in the fourth, with the Lakers in control and Luka Doncic pushing toward another historic playoff performance, Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels found himself on the wrong side of controversy, per AthlonSports. After scoring a bucket, McDaniels fell, and as Doncic stepped over him, replays showed what many called a blatant leg lock—an underhanded move that appeared intentional and, more importantly, dangerous.

Jaden McDaniels trips Luka Doncic, but the referees don't pay attention to it. pic.twitter.com/Z7KyupmzCA — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The officials didn’t catch it live, but TNT’s Inside the NBA crew made sure fans didn't miss it. Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley immediately disagreed on how the league should respond. Shaq, referencing the rougher playoff basketball of decades past, brushed it off. “Probably was [intentional],” he said. “But hey, this is the playoffs.” Barkley wasn’t having it. “This is a dirty play right here. That’s a leg whip,” he said with conviction.

Even Kenny Smith, often the peacemaker on the panel, called the move “cheap,” though he stopped short of calling for suspension. Barkley said a fine would be appropriate, not a suspension, which drew a sarcastic reply from Shaq: “Stop talking about it then.”

Doncic dominates, Lakers rise

Amid all the drama, Doncic stayed focused. He poured in 31 points, grabbed 12 boards, and dished out 9 assists, joining elite company as one of just three Lakers ever to drop 30+ in their first three playoff games. That kind of start hasn’t been seen in L.A. since Magic and Kareem ruled the hardwood.

The fans? They’re not letting it slide. Social media lit up in fury after the leg lock clip went viral. “Fine that man rn,” wrote one angry fan. “McDaniels is a massive weirdo for that,” added another. Whether or not the league punishes McDaniels, the backlash is here—and loud.

Game 3 is coming, and you can bet Luka Doncic isn't going to back down. And now, there's not just a series to win—there’s pride, payback, and playoff legacy on the line.