Charles Barkley has never been one to bite his tongue, and this time his warning was directed at the WNBA, SI reports. As the league’s players prepare for what could become a tense labor dispute, Barkley cautioned them not to “overplay their hand” in the upcoming negotiations with Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

During his remarks, the Hall of Famer expressed both support and concern for the athletes’ approach. “They need to be very careful. They walking on thin ice right now,” Barkley said. “I wish those ladies luck, I want them to get paid as much as possible, but you can’t overplay your hand.”

Charles Barkley warned WNBA players not to get too big for their britches amid CBA talks 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ai8rLiJAlF — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

His comments followed Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier’s outspoken criticism of Engelbert, accusing the league office of lacking accountability and making negative remarks about rising stars Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers. Collier’s bold stance has elevated her as one of the leading voices among WNBA players heading into collective bargaining talks, but Barkley believes that leverage only goes so far when facing billionaire owners.

Barkley’s cautionary playbook

Drawing from his NBA experience, Barkley reminded players that labor power often has limits. “There’s this notion that because you got power and talent, these billionaire owners just gonna give you everything you want. That’s not gonna happen,” he said. “No matter how many millions you got, you’re not a billionaire. You always have to be careful overplaying your hand.”

Barkley acknowledged the growing visibility of the WNBA and praised its recent surge in popularity but underscored that negotiations require balance. He pointed out that stars like Clark and A’ja Wilson drive the league’s momentum, yet most players don’t share that level of financial stability.

“If the WNBA went on strike and all those girls went to Unrivaled, they could start their own league with their own equity,” Charles Barkley said. “They could make three times what they’re making now.” Still, he warned that such moves come with risk, especially for players without big-name recognition or lucrative endorsements.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, meanwhile, has expressed optimism that a deal will eventually be reached. However, even he admitted that the relationship between Engelbert and the players needs repair before both sides can find common ground.