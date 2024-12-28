Mike Conley has an incredible car collection. Conley was once one of the best point guards in the NBA. Nowadays, he serves an important role for the up-and-coming Minnesota Timberwolves. In his career, Conley was a onetime NBA All-Star and an All-Defensive Second Team selection.

Given Conley's impact in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Mike Conley's incredible $312K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Conley has a net worth of around $70 million. With a respectable NBA career, it isn't surprising that the former All-Star guard can afford to live luxuriously. This includes picking up some of the most coveted cars in the world.

3. Tesla Model S

The cheapest car in Conley's car collection is the Tesla Model S. For this advanced modern-day vehicle, the Minnesota Timberwolves player paid around $89,990. While it's the cheapest car under his name, any car enthusiast will agree that the Tesla Model S isn't a slouch by any means. In fact, its advanced features and futuristic design will sweep anyone off of their feet.

The Tesla Model S features a modern look combined with some advanced technology to match. Apart from a sharp exterior, any owner will be welcomed by its lavish interior filled with technological amenities. Furthermore, it should help Conley reduce his carbon footprint thanks to its environmentally friendly source of power.

The Tesla Model S is powered by a dual-electric motor. This allows it to produce 1,020 horsepower. Furthermore, it is equipped with a one-speed direct-drive transmission, and the Tesla Model S can attain a maximum speed of 200 mph. In terms of acceleration, this futuristic electric car can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a hair below two seconds.

2. Land Rover Range Rover

Sold in the market for as much $95,000, the second-most expensive car in Conley's solid car collection is the Land Rover Range Rover. This is one of the most coveted luxury SUVs in the market today. In fact, this has been a staple ride for Conley's daily routine, as he is often spotted publicly taking it out for a spin.

The Range Rover is also a staple among Hollywood A-listers, given its sleek exterior finish combined with a spacious and lavish interior that assures comfort, making it a practical vehicle for either city driving or road trips. With a handful of amenities, advanced technology, and a roomy interior, Conley should have no problems feeling like royalty.

Aside from being designed with comfort in mind, the Range Rover also has the ability to thrive in some of the most unforgiving terrains, as it also possesses some off-roading capabilities. This makes it the perfect luxury SUV whenever Conley decides to go on long adventurous trips with his family or friends.

The Range Rover produces 395 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Range Rover can go as fast as 155 mph. In addition to this, the Range Rover can move from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little more than six seconds.

1. Maserati Quattroporte

It's safe to say that Conley is a huge fan of luxurious cars. In fact, the flashiest car in Conley's collection is the Maserati Quattroporte. Retailing in the market for as much as $127,250, the Quattroporte is also the most expensive car under Conley's name. Staying true to the brand, the Quattroporte is elite at least when it comes to performance and craftsmanship.

Although the Quattroporte isn't the most practical vehicle, it makes up for it with its unmatched comfort and performance. Furthermore, its design easily makes it an eye-catcher that oozes luxury and class. Given the features of this lavish sedan, it isn't surprising as to why the onetime NBA All-Star just had to acquire one.

The Quattroporte derives its power from a 4.7-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 425 horsepower and 361 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to a six-speed shiftable automatic transmission, the Quattroporte can attain a maximum speed of 203 mph, making it the fastest car in Conley's garage. When it comes to acceleration, the Quattroporte can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Mike Conley's incredible $312K car collection.