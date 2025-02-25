Dave Canales is the head coach of the rebuilding Carolina Panthers and has his wife, Lizzy Canales, by his side. The couple have a documented rocky history but are now living in Raleigh, North Carolina. It has been a long road in Canales' coaching career, which started at his alma mater in Carson, California.

Canales was a wide receiver and defensive back at Carson High School. He then played college football at Azusa Pacific University, recording 27 receptions and one touchdown. Canales graduated in 2003 with a business administration degree but immediately transitioned to being a head coach and offensive coordinator for the freshman/sophomore team at Carson High.

Canales received a coaching position at El Camino College for the 2006 season, transitioning from tight ends coach to quarterbacks coach by 2008. El Camino College helped Canales meet Pete Carroll, which led him to a job as the assistant strength coach for USC under Carroll in 2009.

Canales followed Carroll to the Seattle Seahawks in 2010, serving as the team's wide receivers coach until 2017, before moving to the quarterbacks coach in 2018 until 2022. When the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, he earned his first Super Bowl ring.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offered Canales the offensive coordinator position for the 2023 season, and he did well with the opportunity. Canales was so successful that the Carolina Panthers offered him their head coach position the following season, signing a six-year deal.

He suffered through a 5-12 record in his first season, but there was noticeable growth for him and quarterback Bryce Young. Let's meet the woman who stands by his side, Dave Canales' wife Lizzy Canales.

Who is Dave Canales' wife Lizzy Canales?

Lizzy and Dave Canales' marriage hasn't been smooth, but it started as a perfect match. Lizzy had an athletic background, playing sports in high school and college. She is a professional writer and speaker who co-authored a book with Dave highlighting their marriage issues.

Lizzy earned a master's degree in secondary health education, which led her to teach CrossFit for nine years before she started writing and speaking. It wasn't easy to find time to continue as a CrossFit instructor once she gave birth to four children: Ashby, Benjamin, Beatrice, and Amaya.

Her less-demanding schedule and ability to have a home life with her new profession perfectly match Canales's busy schedule as an NFL head coach.

Canales' decision to write the book about his life couldn't have been easy. Professional and college football coaches try to be as private as possible, and he put himself out there with the book.

It details Dave's journey through personal troubles, including infidelity, pornography addiction, and binge drinking. He also details how the couple rebuilt their marriage through faith and counseling. Canales also admits to cheating on his wife at his bachelor party a month before their wedding.

“Before I was ever unfaithful to her, I was already there in my mind. Bad habits combined with addiction made it hard for me to resist temptation. It was a pattern I knew well before we started dating.”

The book aims to show couples going through struggles that there is a way to emerge on the other side. It hasn't been easy, but the couple has stuck together for their family. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Dave Canales' wife Lizzy Canales.