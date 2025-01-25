Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders is clearing up rumors that he has a romantic relationship with his We Got Time Today podcast co-host, Rocsi Diaz.

“Where’s my camera at?” Sanders said directly into the camera in a TikTok video posted to the platform earlier this week. “Rocsi and I, we ain’t getting it on, all right? It ain’t happening!”

“It won't happen,” she said.

“That’s my work boo,” Sanders playfully responded

“And he’s gotta say that,” Diaz said.

The Good Morning America correspondent reposted the video to her Instagram account and shared why fans believe that there is something other than a platonic relationship going on between them.

“When the chemistry is so good it makes people believe yall go together,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

“We are just a dynamic TV Duo THATS ALL !!! Watch our show on @tubi We Got Time Today @deionsanders but he do luv me…” she added.

Diaz has been linked to R&B legend Joe Thomas since 2016. While the couple does not have any photos of one another on their Instagram, it has not been confirmed that they have split.

As for Sanders, he was previously married to Carolyn Chambers in 1989, and Pilar Sanders from 1999-2013. Pilar and Deion share three children: Shelomi Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, and Shilo Sanders.

Deion then got engaged to Tracey Edmonds and they were together for 12 years before they split in 2023.

“We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together,” Edmonds wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post at the time.

“Love u Tracey and You've been a true blessing to me. I appreciate the times we've shared and they laughs we've had,” Deion commented at the time. “You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take.”

Deion Sanders Supports Travis Hunter Amid Social Media Backlash

Sanders has proven to support his players on and off the field. Travis Hunter who plays for Sanders for Colorado football, was caught in a social media storm this year involving his fiancée Leanna Lenee.

The social media personality and Heisman Trophy winner were under scrutiny this year after Lenee said Hunter was not her “type.”

“That is not true at all. The real reason [is] because he DMed me when he had a girlfriend,” Lenee says.

“I exited the message and he sat there until he was single. I don't do home-wrecking, I'm not a sidepiece, I don't stand for any of those things. I support women, so I would never do that to another woman 'cause I would never want it done to me,” she explained.

The couple ended up deactivating their social media — Hunter's since been reactivated while Lenee has not — Sanders stood by Hunter.

“I want you to know this in front of everybody,” the Colorado Buffaloes head coach said to the team back in December. “You know we love you, We got you. We appreciate you. You are him.”