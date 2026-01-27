Known all over the globe for his music, DJ Khaled is now set to enter the squared circle to wrestle. With just a few days left for the 2026 Super Bowl, DJ Khaled recently found himself in wrestling gear, ready to square off.

Global healthcare company Novo Nordisk U.S. recently released a teaser for an upcoming commercial, which is set to completely release on Feb. 8, 2026, the same day as the NFL Super Bowl LX.

Shared on Instagram, the teaser features DJ Khaled and pro wrestler/AEW coach Kevin Matthews. The video was shared on DJ Khaled's Instagram with the caption, “I’m stepping up in the big game.”

In the clip, DJ Khaled appears in the ring alongside AEW coach and wrestler KM, also known as Kevin Matthews. Matthews is also known for his work across multiple other wrestling promotions, including Impact Wrestling. The Super Bowl is known for releasing several new advertisements and film trailers, and DJ Khaled is now set to be a part of one.

The upcoming Super Bowl LX is set to feature the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks clash against each other on Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

DJ Khaled addresses John Cena's WWE retirement

A few days ago, speaking to the Rap On Wrestling Podcast in a new interview, DJ Khaled addressed Cena's recent WWE retirement and his connection to hip-hop.

“I mean, I love it because — you know what I’m saying? First of all, he’s doing so many other things, and you see the growth and all the big wins and him repping hip-hop, you know what I mean? You know what I’m saying?” DJ Khaled said. “I see it, I feel it, and I love it because it’s about cracking all the codes, you know what I'm saying? You know, when I say all shifts, all categories, that's what we all should be focused on, is by doing new things; the things that we love, and conquer new goals and new dreams. Turn those goals and conquer those, too.”