Last year on Dec. 13, 2025, at Saturday Night's Main Event, Gunther made John Cena tap out and officially retire him from professional wrestling. While done with in-ring action, Cena is now more focused on expanding his Hollywood career. Boasting one of the broadest and most successful resumes in Hollywood, Cena has done it all.

From wrestling, rapping, to acting, the “Leader of Cenation” recently earned praise from American rapper DJ Khaled for his achievements. Recently speaking to the Rap On Wrestling Podcast in a new interview, DJ Khaled addressed Cena's retirement and his connection to hip-hop.

“I mean, I love it because — you know what I’m saying? First of all, he’s doing so many other things, and you see the growth and all the big wins and him repping hip-hop, you know what I mean? You know what I’m saying?” DJ Khaled said. “I see it, I feel it, and I love it because it’s about cracking all the codes, you know what I'm saying? You know, when I say all shifts, all categories, that's what we all should be focused on, is by doing new things; the things that we love, and conquer new goals and new dreams. Turn those goals and conquer those, too.”

Cena's WWE career began in the early 2000s, where he adapted a hip-hop culture and style into his gimmick. Under the gimmick the “Doctor of Thuganomics,” Cena gained significant popularity through the use of this persona and even released his own singles rap album. However, as WWE moved from the Ruthless Aggression Era to the PG Era, Cena also transitioned into a completely different babyface character.