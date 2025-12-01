It looks like WNBA player Sophie Cunningham enjoyed Thanksgiving, as the 2025 Indiana Fever guard revealed on her Instagram Stories.

She took to her Instagram Stories to give her take on this year's Thanksgiving. Cunningham posted a blurry picture of what appears to be a bar with the caption, “Such a happy and fulfilling Thanksgiving.”

It has been a busy offseason for Cunningham, who has attended everything from NASCAR to golf events. At least it appears she had a nice Thanksgiving.

Sophie Cunningham faces a big WNBA decision

Currently, Cunningham is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in her WNBA career after spending 2025 with the Fever. She was traded there from the Phoenix Mercury, who drafted her in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft.

Cunningham has expressed her desire to return to the Fever, but she will field all offers. Fans will have to await her decision ahead of the 2026 WNBA season.

Article Continues Below

Her 2025 campaign was cut short. Cunningham suffered a season-ending torn MCL injury on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. The Fever were playing the Connecticut Sun, and during the first half, Cunningham got hurt.

She has since gotten surgery to repair the injury, and she is now rehabbing it. If all goes well, she should be ready for the start of the 2026 WNBA campaign.

In her first season with the Fever, Cunningham played in 30 games. She started 13 of them, and she had to step up in place of injured stars like Caitlin Clark. In 30 games, Cunningham averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

Cunningham was drafted with the first pick in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft out of Missouri. She was a standout player at Missouri, as she was named First-team All-SEC three times from 2017 to 2019. Additionally, she was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2016.

She is also part of Project B, a startup basketball league. Cunningham is one of the first signings by the league, which will tip off in the fall of 2026.