The Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl 59 win at the White House on Monday (April 28). In his speech to the Eagles, President Donald Trump took a moment to call out Taylor Swift, who was also in attendance at the Super Bowl but rooting for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who plays on the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I was there along with Taylor Swift,” Trump told the Eagles Monday. “How did that work out?” he asked.

“How did that one work out?” he repeats as the crowd laughs.

This is not the first time that Trump has mentioned Swift. After the 14-time Grammy-winning singer endorsed then-Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz in the 2024 election, Trump reacted by writing “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” in a post on Truth Social.

Following his viral post, which was circulated throughout other social media networks, he attacked Swift again in an interview on Fox & Friends.

“I was not a Taylor Swift fan,” Trump said back in September. “It was just a question of time. … But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

He then used that time to praise Brittany Mahomes, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife and friend of Swift.

“She's a big Trump fan,” Trump said of Brittany who went viral for “liking” a social media post about the then-presidential candidate.

The Eagles won Super Bowl 59 with the score 40-22, and it was their second time meeting the Chiefs at the Super Bowl. In 2023, the Chiefs and the Eagles faced off, but this time the results did not end in the Eagles' favor, with the Chiefs winning 38-35.

Another takeaway from the Eagles White House visit was that quarterback Jalen Hurts did not attend. Besides Hurts, DeVonta Smith, AJ Brown and “a lot of members of the defense” also chose not to attend the White House visit NBC's John Clark reported.

Saquon Barkley is front and center here to celebrate the Eagles Super Bowl championship Don't see Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and a lot of members of the defense pic.twitter.com/vfPTdoAjjv — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 28, 2025

“A White House official confirms to me that @Eagles quarterback @JalenHurts will not be visiting the White House when the Super Bowl champions come later this afternoon,” NBC News White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor wrote in a post on X.

“The White House says Hurts and other players who can’t attend had ‘scheduling conflicts,'” she added.

A White House official confirms to me that @Eagles quarterback @JalenHurts will not be visiting the White House when the Super Bowl champions come later this afternoon. The White House says Hurts and other players who can't attend had "scheduling conflicts." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 28, 2025

Hurts' absence follows the awkward encounter he faced at TIME100's Most Influential People event last weel.

Taylor Swift At The Super Bowl

Swift was there to support Kelce and the Chiefs at the Super Bowl but she also made headlines for being boo'ed. The singer's image was posted on the jumbotron during the game where she dealt with the crowd's chant with a sly smile. She turned to her friend Ashley Avignone and seemingly mouthed, “What’s going on?”

Several people reached out to Swift after the incident with Serena Williams writing on X, “I love you @taylorswift 13 don't listen to those booo!!”

I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!! — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 9, 2025

Barkley also defended Swift and didn't understand why the crowd was so rude to her.

“I remember that they showed her on the Jumbotron, and she got booed,” Barkley said during his February 12 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “I don’t get it. I don’t get why she was getting hate there.”

“She’s there supporting her significant other, and she’s made the game bigger,” he said. “In football, we’re all about how we can expand the game internationally. We’re traveling to Brazil and Mexico, and apparently, Australia soon. Her being a part of it is only helping that, so I don’t get the slack that she’s getting.”