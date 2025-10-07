Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, gave a shoutout to her future daughter-in-law, Taylor Swift, during the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars game.

Donna was seen during the broadcast rocking a white baseball hat with a sketch of Swift on top during the Monday night (Oct. 6) game. The mom of two was at the away game at the EverBank Stadium in support of her youngest son, Travis. She is also the mom to Jason Kelce, a retired Philadelphia Eagles center.

The hat wasn't her only nod to Swift during Monday night's game. She also wore a pin that read, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs,” referencing Swift's hit song “Karma” in which she altered the lyrics during her live performances of the song during her Eras Tour to honor Travis. In addition to repping Swift, she also wore Travis' No. 87 jersey.

Donna Kelce is wearing a "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs" pin pic.twitter.com/DdpvKdYgaP — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) October 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Did Taylor Swift attend the Chiefs-Jaguars game?

As the Chiefs and Jaguars begin closing out their fifth week game, Swift has not been spotted by any cameras so it's safe to say she won't be showing up. In addition to her last away game appearance being at the Super Bowl when the Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles in Las Vegas, the singer also has a late-night show appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in promotion for her recently released 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

So far this season, she has appeared at two games, the Chiefs' game against the Eagles on Sept. 14, and the Baltimore Ravens game on Sept. 28, which were both at home at Arrowhead Stadium. She also did not attend any away games last season except for the Super Bowl.

Kelce proposed to Swift back in August which the couple announced on Instagram in a joint post on the social media platform.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read which featured photos from the couple's garden-themed proposal.