The Kansas City Chiefs evened their record at 2-2 with a big win over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. The Chiefs are looking to keep their momentum going in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And the team’s defense contributed to a 14-point swing in the first half on Monday night.

After Kansas City took an early 7-0 lead, the Jaguars answered back with a nine-play, 59-yard drive. But Jacksonville couldn’t finish as the Chiefs came up with a turnover at the goal-line. Trevor Lawrence attempted to launch himself into the end zone on 4th & Goal from the one-yard-line. But before he could cross the plane, Nick Bolton punched the ball out and George Karlaftis recovered the fumble.

The Chiefs took over deep in their own territory and quickly marched 97 yards in five plays. The drive was capped by Patrick Mahomes' nine-yard touchdown run, giving Kansas City a 14-0 lead.

Chiefs cash in on turnover for 14-point swing

The Jaguars responded to the disheartening momentum change with a 13-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. Jacksonville chewed up over eight minutes with the possession and cut the Chiefs’ lead to 14-7 when Lawrence found Parker Washington for a three-yard score.

Mahomes finished the first half with 164 passing yards and two touchdowns. He led Kansas City on a nine-play drive in the first quarter that ended with a two-yard TD pass to Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs have had some room to maneuver on offense in Travon Walker’s absence. The Jaguars’ fourth-year defensive end was ruled out for the Monday night matchup. Walker suffered a wrist injury in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers. He underwent surgery last week but was unable to play against Kansas City.

The offense is also benefiting from Xavier Worthy overcoming a questionable tag and playing in Jacksonville. The Chiefs' receiver hurt his shoulder in a collision with Kelce in the season opener. He returned to action last week but popped up on the injury report ahead of Monday’s game.

Kansas City already has the speedy wideout involved in the Week 5 clash. Mahomes got the ball to Worthy on a wild trick play in the first quarter. Andy Reid will continue looking for spots where the second-year receiver can contribute.