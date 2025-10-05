Taylor Swift has no notes for Travis Kelce's proposal.

The singer made a guest appearance on the Graham Norton Show, where she shared details about her proposal from Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end owns a home in Leawood, Kansas, and while they were filming an episode of the New Heights podcast, the NFL star was getting his backyard set up with flowers for the proposal.

“He really crushed it when it came to surprising me,” Swift told Norton about Kelce's proposal. “We had actually filmed a podcast episode — he has a podcast called New Heights — so we filmed the podcast for about three or four hours … and meanwhile behind his house, he was having the whole back garden turned into this.”

She continued, “And one of the things that he put in there, very strategically, was a wall of hedges that weren't there before. And inside the hedges was my tour photographer hiding in bushes that had not previously been there.”

The singer rated Kelce's effort for the proposal with a perfect score.

“He went all out – 10 out of 10,” Swift said.

How does Travis Kelce feel about the proposal?

Article Continues Below

Kelce and Swift shared their engagement news on Instagram in a joint post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” tje capton read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN02niAXMM-/?

Kelce opened up about the proposal to close friend Erin Andrews and shared how he got emotional while asking Swift to marry him.

“She can tell that story. The palms were definitely sweating,” said Kelce, who admitted that he shed “a few tears.”

“I’m an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there,” he added. “But it’s been an exciting ride up to this day, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Wedding planning for the two are currently underway but a source tells Us Weekly that the couple are most “likely going to be early next year.”