If one thing is clear, New Heights co-host Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, is hyped up for his brother Travis Kelce's engagement to Taylor Swift.

Kylie was one of the many to “like” Swift and Kelce's joint post announcing the news. Evidently, she is excited to welcome a sister-in-law to the family.

Additionally, in a teaser for a new episode of New Heights, Jason celebrated his brother's engagement. He acknowledged that the next episode wouldn't be as good as the last Guinness World Record-breaking episode with Swift. However, they will still try their best to deliver the best episode they can.

“There is one gigantic piece of new news that just hit the waves,” Jason teased. “We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis's one day off, so he is not here to address this himself, but we felt [it was] necessary as a team here at New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged! Yeah! The proposal heard around the world! F**k yeah!”

On today’s show we're giving you a behind the scenes look at how our episode with @taylorswift13 came together But first, a special message from @JasonKelce to his younger brother @tkelce and future sister in-law❣️ pic.twitter.com/iFnLEBf9zc — New Heights (@newheightshow) August 27, 2025

It is an exciting time for the Kelce family. They will soon add another member to their family once Swift and Kelce get married. Plus, Kelce is heading into what could be his last year in the NFL.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement

On Tuesday, August 27, 2025, Swift and Kelce announced their engagement. Since then, more details have surfaced. Ed Kelce, Jason and Travis's father, revealed it happened nearly two weeks ago.

So, the high-profile couple has been keeping it a secret for a while. They were able to unveil the news to the world on August 26, garnering praise from various celebrities and close friends.

It is unknown when they will tie the knot. However, Kelce is about to start his 13th regular season with the Kansas City Chiefs, so he will be busy.

Kelce proposed to Swift in the backyard of his home in Missouri. The pictures of the proposal show off the beautiful garden behind them.