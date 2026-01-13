The night of Jan. 11, 2026, did not end as Golden Globes nominee Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson might have wanted. The Rock received his career's first Golden Globe nomination for his role as Mark Kerr in Benny Safdie's The Smashing Machine.

Despite a critically impressive performance, the WWE veteran lost the accolade to Brazilian actor Wagner Moura. While he came up short at the awards show, his eldest daughter, Simone Johnson, aka Ava (known for her work as NXT's general manager), expressed her pride in her father.

Ava attended the award ceremony, supporting her father, where he was nominated alongside five other critical performances and nominations in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture category.

Shortly after, the 53-year-old failed to win the award, his daughter showcased her support for her father as she penned an emotional note on social media. “Proud is such an understatement,” she wrote. “Congratulations to all the winners & nominees [heart hands emoji] [Golden Globes 2026] .”

proud is such an understatement. congratulations to all the winners & nominees 🫶🏽#GoldenGlobes2026 pic.twitter.com/FCGbYSNWqz — A V A (@avawwe_) January 12, 2026

WWE NXT's GM attended the ceremony with her girlfriend, Tatyanna Dumas, who is signed to WWE's Performance Center. Tatyanna Dumas hails from Australia and was a stunt performer and basketball player before joining WWE. Responding to Ava's post, Dumas commented, “An honour to stand by your side and be there for moments that are unforgettable. Proud of Dad, that’s for sure. The first, but not the last. [clinking glasses emoji].”

While Johnson found himself nominated for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture category, his co-star Emily Blunt was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress but lost the award to One Battle After Another's Teyana Taylor. The 2026 Golden Globes took place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and were hosted by Nikki Glaser.