Former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe is again under scrutiny after allegedly breaking into his Los Angeles home during a volatile argument with his girlfriend, Briona Mae, earlier this week, per TMZ. According to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ Sports, neighbors called police after hearing the dispute, prompting an emergency response to the property.

Looks like former NBA player Eric Bledsoe and his girlfriend Briona Mae are in great spirits after he was arrested just 4 days ago on domestic violence charges for allegedly slapping her. pic.twitter.com/8tCqJqLv54 — The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) October 31, 2022 Expand Tweet

When officers arrived, both Bledsoe and Mae were reportedly uncooperative. Still, police determined a fight had occurred and that Bledsoe had been locked out during the altercation, eventually forcing his way back inside. Authorities found no visible signs of domestic violence, and no arrests were made. But this wasn’t the first time the couple’s relationship has drawn police attention.

Back in October 2022, Bledsoe was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after Mae posted a since-deleted Instagram photo showing a red mark on her face. In her emotional caption, she declared, “Domestic violence is real!” and claimed that it “wasn’t the first time,” labeling Bledsoe a “monster.” Though Bledsoe was booked at the Lost Hills sheriff’s station, the charges were later dropped due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

Bledsoe's attempts at reconciliation draw attention online

In the aftermath of the latest incident, Bledsoe seems to be trying to mend the relationship — or at least save face. He took to social media with emotional posts aimed at Briona. One message read, “Sorry for hurting you damn I f***ed up,” attached to a photo of Mae. Another showed a video of the two together with the caption, “Come back please.” Both posts have since been deleted.

Eric Bledsoe, a first-round pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, built a career across several franchises, including the Clippers, Suns, and Bucks. But as of now, his off-court troubles have taken center stage — and this latest chapter paints a deeply complicated picture of his personal life.