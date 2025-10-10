Erin Andrews has built her career by tackling the toughest challenges both on and off the field, WomansWorld reports. The Emmy-nominated FOX NFL sportscaster and 99 to Beat host has faced adversity with courage, and in her recent Woman’s World cover story, she opened up about how she’s stayed grounded through it all. From overcoming cervical cancer to enduring years of infertility, Erin’s strength has come from her resilience, her friendships, and her ability to find joy in the midst of chaos.

“I just went back on the field because I loved my job,” she shared. “Work became a mask for me, a way to focus on something I loved while life felt chaotic.” That dedication helped her push forward, even when life tested her spirit.

Taylor Swift’s wisdom that hit home

When asked about advice that truly spoke to her heart, Erin pointed to Taylor Swift’s recent words on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce. “Taylor talked about how we should think of our energy as expensive, that it’s a luxury,” Erin said. “We often put ourselves through the ringer and get invested in things that don’t matter. Stress and negativity affect your health, so you have to protect your energy—it’s a precious resource.”

That message struck a chord. Erin’s learned that surrounding herself with the right people, especially strong women, is key to keeping that energy intact. “I have very powerful women in my corner,” she said proudly. Chief among them is her best friend and Calm Down podcast cohost, Charissa Thompson. “Seeing my friends and laughing with them is one of the best ways I relieve stress and keep my energy up.”

The two sportscasters also share a love for Taylor Swift, whom they proudly call “their girl.” When the superstar wore pieces from Erin’s WEAR clothing line, Erin couldn’t hold back her emotions, posting, “I’m crying happy tears!” on Instagram.

Despite her poise on camera, Erin stays humble about what goes on behind the scenes. “I’m a massive, awkward nerd at heart,” she laughed. “My makeup artists are basically my therapists. They bring good vibes and make me feel confident.”

Now, with 99 to Beat airing Wednesdays on FOX, Erin is once again blending laughter and competition for audiences nationwide. “If you’re looking to get away from me this football season, best of luck,” she joked. “I’m peeing my pants on that show because my cohost is Ken Jeong.”

Between her football coverage, her new game show, and her continued transparency, Erin Andrews is proving that strength comes from embracing life’s chaos with grace, gratitude, and a little Taylor Swift-inspired self-care.