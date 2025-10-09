Iconic TV personality and sportscaster Erin Andrews has paved the way for the next generation of women in sports.

Following the path of some of her own icons in the male-dominated industry, such as Hannah Storm, Melissa Stark, Lesley Visser, and Suzy Kolber, Andrews has now earned her place among those names. After leaving the University of Florida, she worked as a freelance reporter at Fox Sports Florida. That position led her to obtain reporter roles at ESPN and now at Fox Sports, where she is the lead sideline reporter.

Andrews has been awarded for her sideline reporting as she won the Vince Lombardi Award of Excellence, the Gracie Award, and was nominated for an Emmy in 2021. The following year, she won a Pat Summerall Award. After the success and accolades she's received, there comes a point that many women face when being a driving force in their industry: How do I maintain a healthy family life?

Balancing family life with an intense career

Since Andrews has a hectic schedule during the NFL season, balancing her growing career with family can be a challenge. The sports broadcaster is married to former NHL player Jarret Stoll, and the two share their son, Mack, who was born in June 2023. Andrews got candid about struggling to keep a work-life balance.

“I don't. I literally was just FaceTiming my kid on his way to school and being like, I'll be home later tonight, but then I have to go to work again later tonight,” she exclusively told ClutchPoints at the Gerber Family-Friendly Restaurant Fund in New York City on Sept. 30.

While the work-life balance is something that is not yet mastered, Andrews shares that her support team is how she is able to get everything done.

“I have a really good team. My husband is amazing [with] how much he helps me out. He's busy right now with the hockey season,” she says of Stoll, who is the player development coach for his former team, the LA Kings. “I just have a good team of people. I have a lot of people [who] try to help me out, and I'm grateful for that. It is really, really hard to do it all.”

Working with Gerber for Family-Friendly Restaurant Fund

While game days look different for Andrews due to her intensive in-season scheduling, she explained why she decided to lend her platform to Gerber's initiative in putting families first during the season.

“I’m no stranger to game day, but it’s a whole new journey as a mom,” said Andrews.“Now, as I report on the field, I’m also keeping track of Mack’s moves on the sidelines. Between snack time, nap time, and play time, making sure he’s happy on game day can feel like I’m on the field too. That’s whyGerber is my MVP during football season. They’ve got Mack’s favorite foods ready to roll, and they truly get what it means to support parents. Gerber’s commitment goes beyond meal time, extending into communities by helping to transform restaurants to make a real parent-friendly impact.”

Gerber's Family-Friendly Restaurant Fund aims to financially lend a hand to local restaurants to ensure they're equipped for game day. Whether that be high chairs or fun activities for the kids, family is at the forefront to support those with little ones, so they can enjoy the NFL season along with everyone else.

“At Gerber, we have over 95 years of experience to know that parenting doesn’t pause on game day–or any day,”said Meghan Bhatia, Marketing Director at Gerber, in a press release. “Gerber is continuing its mission to make meal time and parenting easier for parents, and we’re thrilled to partner with Erin Andrews to launch the Family-Friendly Restaurant Fund to help create more spaces where families can enjoy game day. Our goal is to make it a little easier for parents—be it adding high chairs at every table, providing kids’ menus with nutritious options, or having changing tables in all restrooms. Supporting parents is in Gerber’s DNA, and together with Erin, we’re helping make game day more enjoyable for parents.”

The fund is accepting applications from local and family-owned restaurants from September 23 through November 2. Your favorite game day establishments can visit their official website to apply for funding.

Advice for aspiring sports journalists

Andrews has made of a name of herself by getting honest on-field reporting by speaking to the coaches and players who are making sports history. She wants to prepare the next generation of sports journalists with realistic expectations. The sports broadcaster's advice to aspiring sports journalists can be summed up with one word: sacrifice.

“They really have to love it, especially now that I'm a mom and I'm married so there's not a lot of time that you get to have with your family,” Andrews said.

There are 272 regular-season games across the league, which has cost Andrews valuable time with her family. She shared that upcoming journalists should note that there is a level of dedication that can't be plagiarized.

“You have to really, really love it because there's no faking it. I live out of a suitcase. I don't have a Thanksgiving with my parents or my family because we are on every Thanksgiving, which is like the biggest game,” she added of some of the sacrifices she's made throughout her career. “I've missed a lot of girlfriends' weddings along the way. You just really, really have to love it and want to do it because it's a lot of travel and a lot of time away.”

What's next for Erin Andrews?

Andrews is making moves on and off the field. In addition to being a mom, wife, and sideline reporter, she has a podcast called Calm Down with fellow sports broadcaster and best friend, Charissa Thompson, her woman-focused athleisure clothing line, WEAR, and is going into a new playing field as a game show host for Fox's 99 to Beat with Ken Jeong.

However, the sportscaster is still not done yet. After interviewing Travis Kelce, Baker Mayfield, Russell Wilson, and more, there are some sports icons on her list that she would love to sit down with.

“I'd love to interview Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, some of the guys I grew up watching,” she said. “So those are some of my favorites that I'd like to sit down and do an interview with.”

With Andrews' track record and impeccable work ethic, it is only a matter of time before she is sitting across from even more sports icons.