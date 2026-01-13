A former New York Giants star has been missing for months, according to the former athlete's sister.

Sam Beal played for the Giants from 2018 to 2021 season and while the professional athlete has not been in a Giants uniform in four years after being waived in 2021, his name is making headlines as he is reportedly missing, according to a Facebook post by his sister, Essence Zhane.

“Tomorrow makes it seven months since we've last heard from or seen my brother,” Essence Zhane wrote. “We've done everything we could on our end to piece things together and at this point we're in desperate need of support on all ends.”

“I'm not here to answer a bunch of why's and how's,” she continued. “I just need this to land in the right direction to gain some form of answers or closure. I'm a Big sister and I need my brother to know that We Love You and miss you and this has been a heavy feeling for months to carry around.”

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), the former NFL cornerback was seen last on July 12, 2025, after he took his girlfriend to her house. Beal was supposed to pick up his girlfriend the following day but called her to tell her that he was allegedly in Virginia Beach, Va. He never showed up back to drop off her car to take her to work and the car was later found in Virginia Beach with by one of her family members.

The report states that Beal “did not bring anything with him aside from the clothes he was wearing, a pair of slides, and his wallet that contained his banking card and driver's license.” In the car, Beals shoes and socks were on the passenger seat of the car.

Beal played less than 10 games in his NFL career due to injury and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He was cut in 2021 after playing three games and six games in 2019.

Beal's sister is urging anyone with information to contact the Kentwood Police Department in Michigan at (616) 698-6580, or to the missing persons investigators in Virginia Beach at (757) 385-4101 or (757) 385-4141.