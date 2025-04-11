As the younger brother, former New York Giants legend Eli Manning has lots of good (and bad) memories with older brother Peyton Manning.

On X, formerly Twitter, the youngest Manning brother acknowledged how he reacts to Peyton brings up “bad memories.” He quote posted a video from the NFL on ESPN's account they made on National Siblings Day.

“Didn’t realize how animated I get when Peyton brings up bad memories,” he wrote on X.

Didn’t realize how animated I get when Peyton brings up bad memories. https://t.co/LFriEEIw8u — Eli Manning (@EliManning) April 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

The video includes clips from the Manning brothers' ManningCast. It begins with Jimmy Kimmel asking who loves the other more. Peyton was confident in his answer.

“Oh, that's easy. Eli, he loves me more. I had to take him to school, I had to tuck him in at night,” he explained as an animated video showed him doing his older brother responsibilities.

Eli retorted, though, recalling one especially challenging hot summer day. In all fairness, Peyton claimed the tough love got him ready to play in New York.

“You abused me!” he said. “You mentally and physically abused me as a kid. I have bruises. In the middle of summer, he made me go run routes for him, and he threw it so hard, I mean, I had bruises up and down my arms.

“So he put in sweatpants and a sweatshirt — it's 185 degrees outside — and put pillows up and down my whole body so I could be like the Michelin Man and just block the ball outside in New Orleans in the middle of the street. People were watching me, laughing at me,” he continued.

Peyton did not back down from his stance. He said, “You should thank me for it!” Eli then responded, “It did not make me better at anything.”

Whether or not Peyton's tactics worked on the youngest Manning boy, he and Eli became Pro Bowl quarterbacks in the NFL. They both won two Super Bowls in their career.

Peyton was a first-ballot NFL Hall of Famer in his first year of eligibility. Unfortunately, his younger brother did not get in during his first year.