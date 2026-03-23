Honeymoon plans are reportedly underway for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

The couple will reportedly get married over the summer, and in the latest report per U.S. Sun, the pair are looking to have a “three-week honeymoon in The Bahamas, Italy, France, Croatia, Greece, Singapore and Australia later this year.”

“They have been planning this for weeks and have already informed friends and family that they will be ‘off the grid’ during this time,” the insider told The U.S. Sun.

Their honeymoon is being looked as a “major priority” for the couple as they anticipate a busy season ahead.

“Unless there is an emergency, they want to limit outside contact to truly immerse themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime experience before Travis returns to the football field.”

Kelce officially signed a three-year contract extension with Kansas City on Monday, March 23, for a $54.735 million deal worth up to $57.735 million for an average of $18.245 million per season.

Several outlets have been reporting that they will get married on June 13, 2026, in Swift's Rhode Island mansion. The singer is known to love numerology and 13 in particular as her birthday is Dec. 13. The Daily Mail recently reported that they will have a summer wedding.

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“Everybody [loved ones, close friends] has been told to put the summer on hold, and they will find out the details right before the wedding,” stated the outlet.

Swift and Kelce have been dating for two years before the NFL star proposed to the superstar over the summer.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” wrote Swift and Kelce in the joint post where the Super Bowl champion is kneeling in his backyard filled with flowers.

The singer will reportedly be having a similar theme for the wedding with a lot of flowers and wants to plant red roses, hydrangeas, orchids and peonies “months in advance,” at her estate in Rhode Island per Page Six.