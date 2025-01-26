The Buffalo Bill is up against the previous Super Bowl winners, the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Championship title. The championship game is at 6:30 EST on CBS.

Hailee Steinfeld is engaged to Bills quarterback, Josh Allen, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post last year. Unlike other girlfriends, wives, and fiancées, Steinfeld often keeps a low profile at games and the actress and athlete also keep their relationship out of press. According to a screenshot of DeauxMoi via Athlon Sports, Steinfeld reportedly asks not to be shown on camera when she attends games.

While Steinfeld did attend the last Bills game when they defeated the Baltimore Ravens 27-25, this game is on the road so it might be a toss-up on if Steinfeld appears. However, since it is her fiancé's last chance this season to make his Super Bowl debut, it's also a reason why she might be inclined to show up to such a big game.

Allen talked to reporters earlier this week about how the team is ready for tonight's championship game.

“One, have a good week of practice, making sure that what we're putting into the game plan, guys are understanding it and going out there and practicing hard,” Allen said. “Then when we get on the field on Sunday, just trusting in the game plan, trusting in each other and have fun playing the game.

“We're just grateful and humbled to have another opportunity at it. It's another week that we get to play. There's only four teams playing right now, so we look at that and we just love the opportunity that we have.”

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's Relationship

The couple has been dating since 2023 and last year Allen proposed. The pair had a lot of support and excitement as their relationship progressed.

“They’ve been head over heels from the start,” the source told PEOPLE. “Their families are thrilled.”

Following the engagement news, the Bills won over the San Francisco 49ers as they clinched the division title for the Bills for the fifth year in a row. Allen told reporters in the post-game conference how he felt “good” and “free” after the win and engagement with the actress.

Steinfeld interviewed Allen for her newsletter Beau Society where he opened up about their engagement day. The Oscar-nominated actress asked the athlete what was “the funniest/craziest thing that happened on the day [they] got engaged,” which was on Nov. 22.

The Bills quarterback admitted that he was nervous to pop the question and for his surprise to be ruined.

He replied, “The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch and you jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’ I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.’ Little did you know I was about to propose to you…”

“I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal,” Allen said. “It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then multiple times throughout the day a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”