Josh Allen is proud of his wife, Hailee Steinfeld.

In a recent episode of Hard Knocks, — a docuseries produced by NFL Films for HBO — the Buffalo Bills quarterback spoke to media personality Kyle Brandt, where the athlete got emotional when speaking about Steinfeld. Brandt started the conversation by talking about films that Allen would grade. The reporter began with Sinners, which stars Steinfeld.

“A+,” Allen responded without hesitation.

When asked why he graded the film with a perfect score, Allen shared that it was “because it combines a lot of different aspects of life. My wife absolutely kills it,” he said, speaking of Steinfeld.

“The NFL MVP is the second most talented person in his own marriage. Is that a crazy hot take?” Brandt noted that before asking, Allen also thought the same.

“Absolutely not,” Allen responded. “One thousand percent, and I'm okay with it.”

The film was released in April in theaters, but Allen supported his then-fiancée at the premiere.

“When we watched it at the premiere, I was crying at the end,” the Bills QB admitted. “I was just so proud of her. I get emotional thinking about it, but it was a pretty cool experience.”

“I can tell you're getting emotional,” Brandt pointed out. “You're welling up already.”

“Stop it!” Allen joked.

“The happiest and most candid I have ever seen Josh Allen,” Brandt captioned the X post.

The happiest and most candid I have ever seen Josh Allen. (🎥 Hard Knocks) pic.twitter.com/LJ6Vg13RAS — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) September 3, 2025

Allen also shared how he feels Steinfeld earned a nomination for her work in the film. “And hopefully award season coming around, people make the right decision.”

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld get married

The Buffalo Bills quarterback and Oscar nominated actress tied the knot in May in Montecito, California following their November 2024 proposal. In the premiere episode of Hard Knocks, Allen shared how special their wedding day was him.

“Yeah, that was the best night of my life honestly,” the Bills quarterback said.

“And my wife’s life I think. That’s what she says,” he added with a smile.

That wasn't the first time that Allen has spoken about his wedding to Steinfeld. During the offseason he was asked by reporters what was his highlight during his break.

“They've all been big, none other than marrying my best friend,” said Allen. “She makes everything easier, so I don't really focus on the other stuff. That was the most important decision I'll make in my life, and I made the right one.”