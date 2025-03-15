The last couple of weeks for Hailee Steinfeld have been a whirlwind as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen proposed, and now she is preparing for the premiere of Sinners. She also made her Vogue debut with a cover for Vogue Philippines and launched a canned alcoholic beverage called “Angel Margarita.” The Oscar-nominated actress has decided to put a pause on social media for now. She let her fans know about her decision to step away from social media in her newsletter, Beau Society.

She shared that while she is swearing off social media for the near future, one app is staying.

“This weekend (and most weekends, honestly) I’ll do a digital detox, deleting all social media off my phone,” she wrote in this week's edition of Beau Society. “But Pinterest stays. What can I say, it’s my vice! Although I don’t think it’s bad (someone let me know).”

The actress noted that the premiere of Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan, will be hitting theaters soon.

“We’re now 35 days from the Sinners release,” she noted, “which means the end of March into early April will look like: Premieres! New cities! Interviews! Cast reunions!”

“Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers Smoke and Stack (Michael B. Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back,” the film synopsis reads.

While Steinfeld's role in the film is not yet revealed, we see a peak of her in the film's first look trailer. She spoke about her involvement in the upcoming film out April 18 in her cover story for Flaunt magazine.

“I do feel this role in Sinners is something that I’ve been dreaming of and waiting for,” she shares. “I feel like life has a funny way of showing new signs, and this movie being the first one in six years—and the first one back after the strike—was such a moment of gratitude and appreciation.”

Steinfeld has previously starred in True Grit, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Hawkeye, and more.

She continues, “Here I am on the set of this movie with one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, the most insane cast telling the most insane story, and I just get to be this part of it.”

Hailee Steinfeld Engaged To Josh Allen

Steinfeld has been dubbed the Queen of Buffalo following her engagement to Allen.

“The Queen City has a new queen,” a billboard read back in January. “Congratulations, Josh and Hailee.”

While the Pitch Perfect actress hasn't spoken out about her “new title” she did mention how much she appreciates the people of Buffalo.

“It feels like such a community here,” she told the publication. “Coming here is just a breath of fresh air. It slows down, and there’s a charm to this place that you see in every season, and there are seasons, which is something we don’t have much in LA. I can go on. I love it here.”

Allen and Steinfeld got engaged in November 2024 with the Bills QB getting down on one knee underneath a flower-covered arch overlooking the ocean.