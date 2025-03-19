The popular golf influencer shared her excitement after spotting herself in the newly released trailer for “Happy Gilmore 2.” The highly anticipated sequel to Adam Sandler’s legendary golf comedy is set to premiere on Netflix this summer, and Spiranac’s brief cameo has already generated plenty of buzz, per TorontoSun.

Paige Spiranac’s Viral Cameo

In the closing moments of the trailer, Sandler’s character, Happy Gilmore, steps up for a virtual golf challenge. As expected, his trademark power shot sends the ball flying with force, ultimately shattering the game screen. A stunned crowd watches the chaos unfold, and among them is Spiranac, who plays a venue staffer. Her reaction, a mix of shock and amusement, perfectly captures the moment before the group erupts into laughter and cheers for Gilmore.

The fact that I’m in the Happy Gilmore 2 movie is actually insane lol check me out in the trailer! https://t.co/ceegqbc7Ff — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) March 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Though her role is brief, Spiranac was overjoyed to be part of the film, sharing her excitement on social media. She reposted the trailer with the caption, “The fact that I’m in the Happy Gilmore 2 movie is actually insane lol check me out in the trailer!”

A Longtime Fan’s Dream Comes True

Spiranac had been campaigning for a role in the sequel since rumors first swirled about its production. Last March, she playfully recreated Julie Bowen’s iconic ‘Happy Place’ scene from the original 1996 film, posting a sultry shot of herself in white lingerie while holding two jugs of beer. In response to a fan-cast list suggesting her involvement, she simply wrote, “I was born ready.”

Her persistence paid off, and she isn’t the only golf personality making an appearance in “Happy Gilmore 2.” The trailer also features major champions Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, and Rory McIlroy.

Beyond golf, the star-studded cast includes Bad Bunny, Nick Swardson, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Fans can also expect to see familiar faces from the original film, with Ben Stiller, Christopher McDonald, and Julie Bowen reprising their roles.

Spiranac, who played college golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State before briefly turning pro, has since built a social media empire centered around the sport. Now, she’s adding Hollywood to her list of achievements.

“Happy Gilmore 2” premieres on Netflix on July 25.