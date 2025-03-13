Earlier this month, speculation spread online about Harry Styles taking over the Sphere in Las Vegas for a 35-date residency. The initial report, published by the New York Post, claimed the singer was in the final stages of negotiations for the high-profile stint, Billboard reports. However, the buzz didn’t just catch fans off guard—it also surprised the venue itself.

“To set the record straight, there has never been plans for Harry Styles to perform at Sphere,” a spokesperson for the venue confirmed to Billboard, quickly dispelling the rumors.

Fans Ride the Emotional Rollercoaster

The mere thought of Styles making a grand return to the stage set social media ablaze. Fans flooded timelines with memes, stamping his face with the word “Employed” in celebration of what seemed like his big comeback. Debates erupted over who would attend the most shows, as anticipation reached a fever pitch. But just as quickly as the excitement soared, it came crashing down. When The Sun debunked the report on March 8, fandom members revised their memes—this time branding him “Unemployed.”

Styles last took the stage in July 2023 to close out Love on Tour, an extensive two-year journey across 169 shows. To mark the farewell, he shared a heartfelt three-minute tribute video, capturing the community his music helped build. Alongside it, he penned a note to fans: “To the most inspiring people I know. Goodbye for now. Love on Tour forever.” In another Instagram post, he called the experience “the greatest of my entire life” and thanked fans for making it unforgettable.

What’s Next for Styles?

For many, the Sphere rumors sparked hope that Harry Styles was gearing up for a musical resurgence. With Harry’s House now three years old, fans have been eagerly awaiting signs of new material or a fresh tour. Though he’s yet to confirm any plans, his history of mini residencies—like his 15-night runs at Madison Square Garden and the Kia Forum—proves he’s no stranger to extended stays.

For now, though, fans will have to be patient. As Styles himself said, “I’ll see you again when the time is right.”