The Hughes brothers made a surprise appearance during Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie's debut appearance on Saturday Night Live. While the guest visits from Quinn and Jack Hughes during Storrie's monologue went viral due to the controversy, Heated Rivalry author Rachel Reid was not impressed.

“I was honestly pretty grumpy all week about the Hughes brothers being there,” Reid told Glamour in a story published Thursday, March 19. “I felt like it was a damage-control situation. They’re sort of using this episode of SNL because of the popularity of Heated Rivalry.’”

Quinn and Jack joined USA Women's Hockey Team members Hilary Knight and Megan Keller on stage after the USA Men's Hockey Team got themselves in a sticky situation. President Donald Trump invited the men's team to his State of the Union speech over the speakerphone, adding that he had to invite the women too or he would risk being impeached. The players laughed at the statement, which did not go over well with the women's team, nor online on social media.

Knight responded to the men's team's reaction to Trump and called it “distasteful and unfortunate.”

“I thought it was sort of a distasteful joke and unfortunately that is overshadowing a lot of the success, the success of just women at the Olympics carrying for Team USA and having amazing gold medal feats,” she told SportsCenter at the time.

“We’re just focusing on celebrating the women in our room, the extraordinary efforts, and continue to celebrate three gold medals in program history as well as the double gold for both men’s and women’s at the same time. And really not detract from that with a distasteful joke.”

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Although the women's team did take well to the “joke” by the men's team, Knight believes that there is a “genuine level of support there and respect” between the teams to which Jack agreed.

“People are so negative about things,” he told the Daily Mail following the incident seemingly in an attempt to water down the situation. “I think everyone in that locker room knows how much we support them, how proud we are of them and we know the same way we feel about them, they feel about us.”

While Reid wasn't excited about the Hughes brothers on SNL she loved that her green room was next to Knight's and Keller's.

“To get to meet them and talk to them was awesome,” Reid said. “I was excited for them, so it ended up all being better than what I was expecting.”