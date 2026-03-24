Following Cam Skattebo's viral comments and his apology, his mom is coming to defend her son.

Becky Skattebo responded to her son, who just completed his rookie year on the New York Giants last season, regarding his recent comments on asthma and CTE.

“If only people knew how many times Cam had to ‘run and get mom’s inhaler’ they’d realize the sarcasm…you’ll never make everyone happy and you’ll never say all the right things and people are bound to spin something sooner or later in a direction it was never intended to go,” she wrote via X on Saturday, March 21.

After making an appearance on the March episode of the Bring the Juice podcast, the Giants running back made some comments that put him in the hot seat. He debated on whether CTE, which has been identified as a “degenerative brain disease likely caused by repeated head injuries,” according to the Mayo Clinic, was a “real thing.”

“No, it’s an excuse,” Skattebo said at the time.

He then agreed with the host's comment that asthma is also an excuse, to which Skattebo agreed, “That’s valid. Yes, asthma’s fake.”

Article Continues Below

Asthma is defined as “a condition where the airways narrow and swell that can make breathing extremely difficult, causing wheezing, coughing, chest tightness and shortness of breath,” per the Mayo Clinic.

Skattebo has issued an apology over his controversial comments.

“I recently did an interview and had a lapse in judgment, which resulted in me making a tasteless joke about CTE and asthma,” Skattebo wrote via X on Saturday, March 21. “It was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head injuries or asthma.”

He continued, “I sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by my remarks, and I assure you that I’ll be more mindful and respectful going forward. Much love!!!”