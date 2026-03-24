Kayla Nicole is trending for her latest Instagram post, where she wore a short snake skin dress. However, many fans were also inspecting her cryptic caption.

The sports reporter and fitness influencer shared the post on Sunday of her walking the red carpet at a Clarins event. Several fans commented on how well she was dressed during the event as well as her cryptic caption.

“I love when women know their worth,” a fan reacted to the post.

Another fan commented, “You just don't miss my girl.”

However, another fan commented on what Kayla Nicole wrote in her caption, calling it “very petty.”

“Imagine coming home to me. It won't happen, but just imagine,” Kayla Nicole wrote in the caption.

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Now, Kayla Nicole did not name any names in her caption, and it is also very possible that she is not referring to Travis Kelce, as they split in 2022, but fans still continue to string them together. They dated on and off from 2017 to 2022, which is a year before the Kansas City Chiefs tight end began dating Taylor Swift. The three-time Super Bowl champion proposed to the superstar in August 2025.

While fans continue to loop Kayla Nicole and Kelce together, they have also managed to do the same with her and Swift, which the social media personality has spoken out about the backlash.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and online chaos didn’t impact me, even to this day,” Kayla Nicole told Angel Reese back in 2024. “You could go to my most recent posts and people would be debating why I am worthless.”

Kayla Nicole believed that her being well known online made her any easy target to ridicule.

“It is nothing to do with me,” she continued adding that celebrity status has a lot to do with the extra attention. “I think there is something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, which is unfortunate because I don’t think I have done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.”