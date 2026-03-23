It looks as though Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton may be dating again after their appearance at the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic, sparking rumors that they have gotten back together.

This comes after rumors connected Burrow to Alix Earle, who was previously linked to Tom Brady. However, now, it appears Burrow and Ponton are hanging out again.

Ponton was spotted at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, rooting for Burrow throughout the games. She had field seats for the event and was seen next to Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin.

Is Joe Burrow dating Olivia Ponton or Alix Earle?

While Burrow and Ponton never confirmed the initial dating rumors, they were first linked in 2024. Ponton made a 911 call after his house was burglarized.

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Since then, Burrow has been seen with various women, including Earle. He left an Oscars party with Earle and Tate McRae, sparking speculation.

However, it appears Burrow and Ponton are hanging out once again. Still, until one of them confirms that they are dating, it's best to assume that they are just friends.

Burrow competed in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, serving as one of the co-captains of the Wildcats alongside Jayden Daniels. Their team was coached by Kyle Shanahan.

The Wildcats were demolished by Team USA in the first game, losing 39-14. They would later play the Founders, beating them 34-26. In the final game, Team USA once again prevailed and beat the Wildcats 24-14.

Burrow is heading into his seventh season in the NFL. He is coming off another injury-riddled season. Burrow played in eight games, throwing 17 touchdowns to five interceptions in them. However, the Cincinnati Bengals won just six games in 2025, missing the playoffs yet again. They are likely hoping for a turnaround in 2026 in the competitive AFC North.