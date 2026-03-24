Celebrities showed up and out for Tom Brady's Fanatics Flag Football Classic, including Justin Bieber, WWE stars Nikki and Brie Bella, and more.

Brady hosted his first-ever Fanatics Flag Football Classic, where Founders FFC captains Brady and Jalen Hurts, were up against Wildcats FFC captains Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow. The teams also had a chance to play against Team USA. The US National Flag Team was captained by Darrell “Housh” Doucette III and Nico Casares. Celebrities showed up to the flag football game, which was hosted in BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Justin and Hailey Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, and Nikki and Brie Bella were among the stars who showed up to the event.

According to Page Six, MGK was signing autographs before he went to the suite to enjoy the game, the Biebers were reportedly “packed on the PDA,” and the WWE stars were spotted as well, watching the game. Brooks Nader, who will be joining Livvy Dunne in the Baywatch reboot, was also in attendance.

Brady's team did not advance after losing to Team USA 43-16 in their first matchup, and the Wildcats FFC eliminated them with a 34-26 win in their second game. The Wildcats ended up advancing to the championship game but lost to Team USA 24-14.

Article Continues Below

“I thought it was a fun experience, and experiment, as well, for us to kind of see where everyone measured up. And really happy for the US Flag Team, they did a great job,” Brady said in a post-game press conference.

“I think the fellowship and the camaraderie of sports, in general, make it just exciting for all of us to be a part of,” he added. “So many guys that I’ve looked up to and played against, [we] had an opportunity to spend a little time with them, that maybe you wouldn’t have, that made this week really incredible.”