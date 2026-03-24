Joe Burrow had an embarrassing moment while playing in Tom Brady's Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

Burrow was one of the team captains during Brady's event, alongside Jayden Daniels for the Wildcats FFC. Brady and Jalen Hurts were the Founders FFC captains. However, during a play during the game, Burrow got himself into a sticky situation.

Towards the end of the game, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback attempted to score a touchdown to beat out the Founders FCC team when one of his opponents yanked the flag from him, which dragged his pants down.

Burrow then falls on the ground before scoring with his black shorts around his thighs. Luckily, the quarterback was wearing white spandex tights underneath, which were exposed.

Unfortunately for Burrow, his score was not enough as Team USA ultimately defeated Burrow’s Wildcats FFC 39-16 after demolishing the Founders FFC with a score of 43-16. Team USA previously had reservations, as they believed some NFL players could potentially take their spots on the Olympic flag football roster. The sport will become officially recognized in the Olympics in 2028.

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Burrow seems to be potentially considering a spot on Team USA as the NFL star told The Cincinnati Enquirer that he had dreamed of earning a gold medal since he was little.

“I’ve always wanted to play in the Olympics,” Burrow said prior to the start of the flag football game.“I’ve never necessarily played an Olympic sport before, so when this got announced, I was pretty excited about it.”

“The opportunity to win a gold medal [is] something that I’ve thought about — a moment like that — for a long time, since I was a kid,” he continued. “I think it would be something very special.”