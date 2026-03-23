A recent moment at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic has sparked dating rumors between NFL legend Tom Brady and Up & Adams host Kay Adams.

The two went viral for a moment during the festivities of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. They embraced while on stage, and Adams said something to Brady as he had his arm around her.

TRENDING: This video of legendary #NFL quarterback Tom Brady and reporter Kay Adams at an event yesterday has gone viral on social media. 👀👀👀 Brady and Jalen Hurts were having the time of their lives together.

pic.twitter.com/fjsrHe3q4A — MLFootball (@MLFootball) March 22, 2026

Of course, this started speculation that the two were romantically involved. One X, formerly Twitter, user responded to MLFootball's post by asking, “Isn't she married?”

There was a lot of negativity surrounding the post, but some were happy for them. One X user wrote, “How cute[.] I would be so happy for them if they got together!”

Are Tom Brady and Kay Adams dating?

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Brady and Adams have not confirmed that they are dating. So, until one of them confirms the rumors, it's best to assume that they are not.

Plus, Brady has been linked to Alix Earle in recent months. The two have been seen hanging out, but Earle seemingly shut down the rumors at Vanity Fair's Oscars party.

Adams was on the ground for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles, California. Brady was one of the co-captains of Founders FFC alongside Jalen Hurts. The team was coached by Sean Payton.

Brady turned back the clock during his playing time in the games. The Founders featured one of his former teammates, Rob Gronkowski, and star NFL players like Stefon Diggs, Ashton Jeanty, Alvin Kamara, and DeVonta Smith.

The Founders were blown out by Team USA in their first game, losing 43-16. They would later play the Wildcats, a team that featured Brady's rival Logan Paul. The Founders again lost, this time by eight points.

Ultimately, Team USA had the best day, going undefeated in their three matchups. This came despite Brady's best efforts to elevate his team in his first game in years.