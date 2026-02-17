106 & Sports has been canceled by BET following an eight episode-run of the Can Newton-led program.

The sports show that aired on BET+ was a spinoff of the original 106 & Park that ran for 14 years before it concluded in 2014. This revival was led by Newton and sports analyst Ashley Nicole Moss. It debuted on October 15, 2025, with its eighth and last episode premiering on Dec. 3, 2025.

In a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the network said it “will not produce additional seasons of ‘106 & Sports.’ The previous season will continue to live across BET platforms.”

106 & Sports was filmed in Atlanta, and according to ET’s Vice President of Unscripted Programming and Development Tiffany Lea Williams, the filming choice was intentional provide the cultural dynamics she wished to bring to the program. The show was filmed via Tyler Perry Studios.

“Filming in Atlanta made sense for this chapter,” Williams said of its creative direction. “The city’s HBCU roots and vibrant Black creative community added an authenticity and energy that helped define the launch.”

While 106 & Sports was short-lived, it brought candid conversations with several sports figures like NFL legend Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson, NBA legends Gary Payton and Tim Hardaway Sr., and WWE star Bianca Belair to name a few.

Article Continues Below

Newton nor Moss have spoken out about the cancellation of the show at the time of this writing.

Cam Newton gives advice to Drake Maye following Super Bowl loss

Newton had a short stint on the New England Patriots during the 2020 NFL season before being released in August 2021. Following the devastating Super Bowl 60 loss that the Drake Maye-led Patriots faced against the Seattle Seahawks, Newton gave the second-year quarterback some praise despite being a critic of Maye's game during the season.

“Contrary to what people may believe about my relationship or how I feel about Drake Maye, I'm extremely proud of how he handled himself throughout the whole season. Drake Maye, message to you. I will allow myself, if I'm you, to feel every emotion of this game,” Newton said on ESPN's First Take. “Are you disappointed? You should be. But understand this, this game wasn't just on what you did. …This season was not a failure. You made leaps, strides and bounds to becoming an MVP candidate. …It is only the beginning, not the end.”