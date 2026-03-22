The romance rumors between Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton continue to fuel after the pair were spotted in Tokyo.

In a fan video shared online on Sunday, March 22, the reality star and Formula 1 driver were strolling in Japan as Hamilton competed in the Chinese Grand Prix last week and will later compete this week in the Japanese Grand Prix. In the video, Kardashian turns her head to smile at fans as Hamilton keeps walking straight with the crowd. Fans loved seeing the two together as they commented on the video.

“I love this for Kim, she seems very happy,” one fan commented.

“Keep dating him, her curse is cancelling out Ferraris curse,” one fan wrote, referring to the “Kardashian curse” as well as the team's inability to secure a championship for over 15 years.

Another fan chimed in, writing, “A warm hug to the 44 who are facing this surprising moment,” referring to Hamilton's racing number.

Lewis Hamilton and kim kardashian spot walking in Tokyo Lewis was happy and he waved for the fan 😊 pic.twitter.com/ejLfunpHm6 — LH44(A) (@LH44Fanpage8) March 22, 2026

Kardashian and Hamilton have been seen together on various occasions. They were first spotted on a seemingly romantic weekend getaway in the U.K. and Paris back in February. The rumored pair stayed at the Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, which is a luxury hotel and country club, according to the U.S. Sun. Kardashian flew to the U.K. to meet up with Hamilton and they flew together from the U.K. to Paris, per TMZ.

They had another meetup at the Colorado River that flows through Utah and Arizona earlier this month with reports that the two were looking “cozy.” The month prior they were also spotted at the Super Bowl together.

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While they have been seen together several times, neither of them have confirmed they are in a relationship with one another.

Next up for Hamilton though, is the Japanese Grand Prix, and after placing third in the Chinese Grand Prix, the F1 racer is in good spirits.

“I’ve already said it, but a huge congratulations to this one here [Antonelli] because it was amazing yesterday to be up here with him whilst he got his first pole, and now to get the first win… It’s truly special getting your first Grand Prix win, I remember getting my first,” Hamilton said of Andrea Kimi Antonelli for Mercedes.

George Russell, also for Mercedes, came in second place. Hamilton knows the Japanese Grand Prix won't be easy, but he's up for the challenge.

“And I know we’ve got our work cut out to beat them because when they’re on form like this it’s not easy to beat. To see George come through the sport and then get to Formula 1, and now see Kimi come through and to be able to be here with them, especially as Kimi took my seat,” he continued.

“And then Bono, I’ve worked with for so long, so it’s like sitting here with my whole family. So that’s great.”