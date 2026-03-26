Recently, former NBA guard Deron Williams made waves by saying he would trust Kobe Bryant over LeBron James to get a bucket when it matters most. That take quickly sparked reactions, and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas added his own perspective, offering a more balanced view.

Thomas didn’t dismiss either side. Instead, he leaned into the nuance that defines this debate.

“I may have to go with Kobe but it ain’t by much,” Thomas said. “Now to make the right play and win the game imma go with LeBron. If it’s the guy has to score and make the bucket to win it, I’m going with Kobe because to me he’s a better perimeter shooter.”

Isiah Thomas on who he wants taking the last shot between Kobe and LeBron: pic.twitter.com/cbiztn5f1v — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 26, 2026

Different mindsets, same greatness

Bryant built his reputation on tough shot-making. He embraced those moments, often taking on defenders one-on-one with the game on the line. With 36 career game-winners, he developed a reputation as a closer who wanted the final attempt, regardless of difficulty.

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James approached the game from a different angle. Even early in his career, he prioritized making the correct basketball play. That meant trusting teammates, reading defenses, and sometimes passing up the last shot if a better option appeared.

That contrast sits at the center of the debate. Fans often want to see their superstar take the final shot, but basketball still remains a team game.

Comparing Bryant and James often feels like comparing different archetypes. One leaned scorer-first, similar to Michael Jordan. The other mirrors a playmaker’s mindset, closer to Magic Johnson.

Thomas’ answer reflects that reality. The gap, as he put it, “ain’t by much.”