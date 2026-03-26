Long before he was signing multi-million dollar contracts in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a job that linked him to former President Barack Obama.

During the latest edition of the New Heights podcast (around the 38-minute mark), which featured the likes of comedy actor Adam Devine, they talked about their experiences in telemarketing. That is when Kelce revealed that he was previously “slinging surveys for Obamacare.”

Kelce didn't delve too much into his experience as a telemarketer. He didn't disclose how he was at the job, but it's unlikely he was as good as Devine, who was making more than $10,000 a month at 19 doing telemarketing.

When did Travis Kelce move on from his job connecting him to Barack Obama?

Luckily, he didn't have to do the job for very long. Kelce has since made millions of dollars playing in the NFL throughout his 13-year career.

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He has signed multiple contract extensions throughout his career. Kelce has been with the Chiefs for 13 years and just signed a three-year contract extension.

However, he could always return to telemarketing after his playing days are over, if he really wanted to. For now, he will likely remain a tight end. Plus, his future wife has a pretty lucrative job.

Kelce is heading into his 14th year in the NFL. He contemplated retirement after the Chiefs' disappointing 2025 campaign, during which they went 6-11. This was the first time that they missed the playoffs since Patrick Mahomes took over as the team's starting quarterback.

During the year, Kelce caught 76 passes for 851 yards. He also scored five times. This was a big step up from his previous season, during which he caught 97 passes for 823 yards and three touchdowns. He is almost four years removed from one of his best seasons. In 2022, he caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns, a career high.