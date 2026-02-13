Arguably one of the most popular figures on the internet currently, IShowSpeed recently finished his Africa tour, which also became a talking point amongst his fans and the world. Recently, appearing on Yahoo Sports Daily, the hosts engaged in a candid conversation with Speed.

Reflecting on his meetup with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Greece last year, he was asked about how Antetokounmpo was very close to introducing Speed to NBA legend, Michael Jordan. When asked if he was finally able to meet him, the 21-year-old answered negatively while maintaining his optimism.

“Unfortunately, that didn't happen. That didn't happen. I was on tour, and it was like a risk of, like, I would have to pause my tour for five days. And I would just mess up too many logistics and it just would have been, like it just would have been a hassle just to clean it up. But there's always another try,” Speed said. “There's always another chance. I'm gonna meet Michael Jordan one day. Don't worry. I'm going to meet him. Even though he's hard to get, but I'm gonna meet him.”

IShowSpeed opens up on his relationship with NBA's Giannis Antetokounmpo

Article Continues Below

In the same interview on Yahoo Sports Daily, IShowSpeed opened up about his close friendship with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Calling him his “brother,” Speed addressed their chemistry.

“That's my brother,” Speed said. “Me and him have such a good chemistry. I felt like he was just my friend. I didn't even think of him as a basketball player, Giannis Antetokounmpo. I was like that's my guy.” Speed finished his Africa tour last month in Jan. 2026 and claimed that Antetokounmpo had reached out to him during that tour and checked up on him.