The Department of Defense has reinstated a webpage honoring Jackie Robinson’s military service after facing intense criticism for its removal. The Pentagon initially deleted the page as part of a broader effort to strip diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) content from its platforms. Officials now claim the Robinson page was “mistakenly removed” due to automated search terms used in this effort, which also led to the disappearance of tributes to other military figures from minority backgrounds, PBS reports.

Pentagon’s Purge of DEI Content Sparks Controversy

The removal of Robinson’s webpage was not an isolated incident. A Pentagon campaign aimed at eliminating DEI-related material has erased thousands of pages that recognized the contributions of women and minority service members. Among the affected content was a tribute to Black Medal of Honor recipient Army Maj. Gen. Charles Calvin Rogers. The Defense Department even temporarily changed the URL for the Rogers tribute, replacing it with “deimedal-of-honor,” which led to a “404 – Page not found” error, according to records from the Internet Archive.

Pentagon officials have defended this sweeping content removal. Spokesman Sean Parnell emphasized that diversity is not the military’s strength, stating, “Our shared purpose and unity are our strength.” Meanwhile, Pentagon Press Secretary John Ullyot insisted that the department honors all service members based on their dedication rather than their background, stating, “We do not view or highlight them through the prism of immutable characteristics, such as race, ethnicity, or sex.”

Jackie Robinson’s Legacy and the Outcry Against Erasure

The backlash against the removal of Robinson’s tribute was swift. Leonard Coleman, chairman of the Jackie Robinson Foundation and former National League president, told ESPN, “Jackie Robinson represents America at its best. Removing an icon and Presidential Medal of Freedom and Congressional Gold Medal recipient from government websites represents America at its worst.”

Robinson’s page, now restored, details his service in a segregated Army cavalry unit at Fort Riley, Kansas, and his 1944 arrest for refusing to move to the back of a military bus—an incident that foreshadowed his later role in breaking Major League Baseball’s color barrier. It also highlights his achievements as a Brooklyn Dodger, including six All-Star selections, a World Series championship, and his historic Rookie of the Year title in 1947.

The incident raises concerns about the broader implications of erasing historical accounts under the guise of eliminating DEI initiatives. While the Pentagon insists these removals were either deliberate or accidental missteps in enforcement, the reality remains: erasing history does not change it. Jackie Robinson’s contributions to America—both in uniform and on the baseball field—cannot be deleted.