Things escalated quickly between former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin during Monday’s episode of Club 520. What started as Super Bowl chatter turned into a tense exchange about respect, names, and legacy.

By Tuesday, Teague addressed the fallout head-on.

“Shoutout to Z I apologize about what happened yesterday we dapped up these guys got on my a-s, I understand names and accolades are important to people and their families,” Teague said, acknowledging that friends checked him about how he handled the moment. He added that he reached out directly to Franklin to clear the air.

Jeff Teague apologizes to Zaire Franklin saying his friends got on him on how he acted and said they're now cool: "Shoutout to Z I apologize about what happened yesterday we dapped up these guys got on my a-s, I understand names and accolades are important to people and their…

What Sparked the Tension

The friction began when Teague referred to Franklin as “Zaire Smith,” confusing him with a former NBA player. He also said he did not know Franklin would appear on the show. Franklin immediately pushed back.

“Come on bro don’t disrespect my name Jeff,” Franklin said. “I was a captain on every team, I’m an all pro your trash a-s was a 1x all star bro watch your f-cking mouth and don’t disrespect me bro we’re at work right now.”

Franklin continued, urging Teague to stop testing him and to acknowledge his name properly. Teague responded, “Zaire. I don’t know your last name.” The exchange intensified as Teague pointed to draft position, while Franklin argued that he maximized his professional career.

The clash struck a nerve because both athletes take pride in what they built. Teague played 12 NBA seasons across five teams and earned an All-Star nod in 2015. Franklin has spent eight seasons with the Colts, earning second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2024.

In the end, Teague chose to own the moment. He recognized that names carry weight, especially when tied to family and legacy. Franklin demanded that respect in real time. By the next day, both men moved forward, a reminder that even heated sports debates still require accountability.