It appears that two Marvel and former Top Gun: Maverick co-stars, Danny Ramirez and Lewis Pullman, are still good buddies. After Pullman wished for Sentry to team with Ramirez's Falcon in future Avengers movies, the latter responded with a photo of them at a Miami Hurricanes football game.

Ramirez took to X, formerly Twitter, to respond to Pullman's comments. He posted a selfie of them at what appears to be a Miami football game, as they are both representing the Miami Hurricanes football team with their hats.

The post comes after Pullman was asked which actors he is most excited to “rub shoulders” with on the set of Avengers: Doomsday. While he is hoping to work with “literally every name” in the cast, he still specifically chose Ramirez.

“I have to say, the most I'm excited for is Danny Ramirez,” Pullman revealed, “Who I've worked with before, and [am] trying to work with again. Our seats were together on the whole press release, and so we were freaking out.”

Their relationship dates back years. Ramirez and Pullman were living together when the latter found out he landed a role in the MCU.

We will see if the two characters cross paths in Avengers: Doomsday. They previously starred in Top Gun: Maverick together, and now they will star in a Marvel movie together.

Both of them had their breakouts with Top Gun: Maverick, which grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide at the box office. Since then, they have landed bigger roles.

A. year before Maverick, Ramirez made his MCU debut in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as Joaquin Torres. He appeared in five episodes of the Disney+ series.

His other TV roles include Tales of the Walking Dead, Black Mirror, and The Last of Us. Ramirez started starring in The Last of Us in its second season. He plays Manny in the HBO series.

He recently made his MCU big screen debut in Captain America: Brave New World, once again playing Torres. His character becomes the new Falcon, assuming the mantle from Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

Lewis Pullman, meanwhile, has gone on to star in Riff Raff, Salem's Lot, and Lessons in Chemistry since Maverick. He will make his MCU debut in Thunderbolts*.

In Thunderbolts*, Pullman plays Sentry. He stars in the Marvel ensemble among the likes of Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurlenko, Geraldine Viswanathan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Jake Schreier, who previously directed an adaptation of Paper Towns, directed Thunderbolts*. Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo wrote the script.