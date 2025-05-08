Jon Jones might be a UFC legend, but even he draws the line at going toe-to-toe with a gorilla. Weighing in on one of the internet’s most unhinged hypotheticals — whether 100 men could beat a gorilla in a fight — the reigning heavyweight champ brought some clarity and a bit of humility, per TMZ.

“I want you to think about the intelligence of the human being,” Jones said to TMZ Sports. “We conquered the planet, so the animals on it shouldn't be a problem to us.” Bold, but calculated. Jones isn’t volunteering for solo combat. Not even close. “There's no way I’m taking on a gorilla one-on-one,” he admitted, showing far more logic than some Twitter hot takes.

"Everyone's so serious about fighting this damn gorilla, what did the gorilla do to us? 100 men definitely beat up a gorilla."

Still, the idea of 100 humans teaming up? That’s where Jones starts building his dream squad. “Get a bunch of guys from the NFL roster, a bunch of the heavier guys from the UFC roster, and we have that thing down in no time,” he said. The way Jones sees it, the right mix of size, strength, and combat IQ would give Team Homo Sapiens a fighting chance.

Why he’s the face of the debate

There’s a reason social media keeps putting Jones at the center of this beastly battle. With a record of 28-1 and 12 successful UFC title defenses, Jones is a master tactician and bruiser. He’s held gold in both the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions, joining only two others in that exclusive club. After a three-year break, Jones returned in March 2023, dominated Ciryl Gane in the first round, and claimed the heavyweight crown.

That comeback alone solidified his status as the baddest man on the planet. But even that doesn’t mean he'd stand a chance against a 400-pound silverback without backup. The man is elite, not immortal.

At 37, Jon Jones might be aging like a fine wine, but when it comes to apes? He’s not trying to be the main course.